(WFRV) – They experiment with a variety of flavor combinations to challenge your palate to appreciate beer with a rich heritage.

Co-owner Bill Tressler stopped by Local 5 Live with the latest beer and how they are celebrating their 25-year anniversary.

Hinterland is located at 1001 Lombardi Avenue in Green Bay’s Titletown district. Check out their menu and order online at hinterlandbeer.com and follow them on Facebook and Instagram.