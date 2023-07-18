(WFRV)- The Farm Wisconsin Discovery Center turns 5 in a big way. They will be hosting a celebration from July 27th to the 29th.

Activities open all three days:

Walk beneath the Earth’s surface in to a hands-on learning soil pit . Staffed by industry professionals, you will learn about different layers of soil and their importance in growing food crops for Wisconsin.

. Staffed by industry professionals, you will learn about different layers of soil and their importance in growing food crops for Wisconsin. Investigate one of ice cream’s most unique flavors: Blue Moon. We’ll take an inside look at the question: ‘ What is Blue Moon? ‘ thanks to our partners at Cedar Crest ice cream. Free tastings while samples last.

‘ thanks to our partners at Cedar Crest ice cream. Free tastings while samples last. Get up-close-and-personal with John Deere equipment used in modern-day agriculture. Riesterer and Schnell will have an equipment display for guests to view and take memorable photos with.

Stop back each day for special, one-day-only activities:

Thursday, July 27: Do you know what ginseng is? Have you ever tasted this root? Sample Wisconsin’s most famous root in the form of ginseng tea ! Expand on your knowledge gained in the soil pit with ‘ Fun with Soil Science ‘ courtesy of the Manitowoc County Soil and Water Conservation Department.

Do you know what ginseng is? Have you ever tasted this root? Sample Wisconsin’s most famous root in the form of ! Expand on your knowledge gained in the soil pit with ‘ ‘ courtesy of the Manitowoc County Soil and Water Conservation Department. Friday, July 28: Meet Manitowoc County Dairy Princess Jenna Gries, and dive deep into the world of America’s Dairyland with a hands-on dairy activity .

Meet Manitowoc County Dairy Princess Jenna Gries, and dive deep into the world of America’s Dairyland with a . Saturday, July 29: Watch as a drone sprays a field, demonstrating modern fertilizer application techniques. Demonstrations are courtesy of American Drone, and will happen multiple times throughout the day.

The Farm Wisconsin Discovery Center is located at 7001 Gass Lake Road in Manitowoc.

For more information head to farmwisconsin.org.