Celebrating 50 years at The Door County Maritime Museum

(WFRV) – The water in Sturgeon Bay is not only beautiful but it plays a central role in its history and you can learn about it all at The Door County Maritime Museum.

The Museum is celebrating its 50th anniversary with some big events coming up in August: Maritime Week and The Famous Classic and Wooden Boat Festival.

They are also celebrating 150 years of the Cana Island Lighthouse in August.

You can find The Door County Maritime Museum in Sturgeon Bay at 120 N. Madison Avenue. You can reach them by phone at 920-743-5958.

For all of the details, stop by dcmm.org.