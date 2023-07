(WFRV)- Nothing says Wisconsin like cheese. We have blocks, shredded, even crumb. Today we talked with Pine River about their cheese spreads.

They have a wide selection of cheese spreads that can please anyone’s taste buds. With classic favorites like sharp cheddar to more exotic flavors like spicy beer cheese. With 60 years of experience, Pine River has you covered with the flavor you need.

Pine River is located in a grocery store near you.

For more information head to pineriver.com.