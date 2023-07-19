(WFRV)- It’s time to celebrate the penguins at the NEW Zoo in Suamico.

The penguins are throwing a party this Friday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. You can chat with a zookeeper from 10:00 a.m. to 1:45 p.m., watch them get fed at 12:30, and even watch them paint.

Plus, mark your calendar, Feast with the Beasts returns for another year. This adults-only event takes place on Monday, August 7 at the NEW Zoo with VIP admission ticket holders getting access starting at 5 p.m., and general admission tickets from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Tickets are $45 unless you buy at Capital Credit Union Cardinal Lane or any Lineville location.

For more information on both events head to newzoo.org.