(WFRV) – Packer fans know him as a 4-time Pro Bowl Defensive Back for the Green Bay Packers and the creator of the Lambeau Leap, but since his retirement, Leroy Butler is tackling his love for food.

Butler teamed up with Wisconsin Cheese to celebrate the big game with his Leap Vodka and an amazing blood mary game day cheese board.

You can find more about Leap Vodka on leapspirits.com and more about Wisconsin Cheese on wisconsincheese.com.