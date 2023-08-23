(WFRV)- August is Thrift Month and Goodwill NCW is celebrating with a Scavenger Hunt.

See what Goodwill NCW has to offer while searching for items with certain criteria. Travel through time as you search for something from your childhood, find Back-to-school items as you search for an item with straps, and so much more.

The Scavenger Hunt contest ends August 31st with the Grand prize being a $50 Gift card. Find and submit at least 5 items by August 31st and receive one entry for the chance to win a $10 gift card. All winners will be randomly selected and notified on September 1st.

For more information and contest rules head to https://forms.goodwillncw.org/thrift-month-scavenger-hunt.