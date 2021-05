(WFRV) – May is American Cheese Month and Wisconsin is also celebrating 180 years of cheesemaking.

Chef Joe Flamm, the winner of Top Chef season 15, joined Local 5 Live to talk about fun ways to incorporate Wisconsin cheese into your mealtime. He’s even found a way to spruce up your veggies.

You can also win a grand tower cheese wheel cake made entirely out of Wisconsin cheese. The giveaway is open until Tuesday, May 25 and it’s free to register.

You can sign up through this link.