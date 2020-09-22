Celebrating women with The Nest

(WFRV) – The Next Co-work + Club is celebrating “American Business Women’s Day” with a giveaway! The prizes are from a group of women owned businesses in the community.

Find out more about the businesses and enter the contest at www.thenestcc.com/giveaway

The Nest offers co-working space, and events to network and socialize.

One of the prizes is from Teddy’s Creative Cakes. The owner stopped by the studio to showcase some goodies.

You can place an order, and find out about upcoming markets and special events at teddiescreativecakes.com