Center Stage Showcase Special airing virtually from Local 5

(WFRV) – President of the Fox Cities Performing Arts Center from the Center Stage Program spoke with Local 5 Live with details on this year’s event and how you can watch it virtually on Local 5.

The Center Stage High School Musical Theater Program is an education initiative that celebrates and supports the achievements of high school musical theater while developing confidence, creativity, and collaboration among high school students in Northeast Wisconsin. For more information about the Center Stage High School Musical Theater Program, click here.

You can watch the Center Stage showcase special live, by clicking on this page. The Center Stage Showcase special is happening Saturday, May 15 at 7:00 pm.