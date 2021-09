(WFRV) – The Two Rivers Historical Society is getting creative… to preserve the past.

Holly and Louise visited Local 5 Live with details on the Chairs for Repairs Fundraiser and how it benefits the community.

The Chairs for Repairs events is Saturday, September 18 at the Historic Washing House, 1622 Jefferson Street in Two Rivers. Bidding runs from 9 am – 2 pm, you do not have to be present to win.

Reach out at tworivers-history.org.