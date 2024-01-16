(WFRV)- There is an open enrollment for those on the Medicare Advantage Plans.

In this segment, Jeff Balistriere (also known as Medicare Jeff) from United Advantage Group discusses how Medicare Advantage Members can update their plans until March 31st.

Medicare Jeff will be inside the Shoreline Credit Union Branch at 4400 Calumet Avenue in Manitowoc and their Green Bay branch at 2354 East Mason Street. You can also give him a call at (920)-362-0885, and he will meet you at your home.

For more information, head to unitedadvantages.com.