(WFRV)- GBASO is part of a larger movement to change the face of action sports. They are doing it by hosting ladies’ night.

Every Monday from now till February 26th, ladies get free admission and rentals from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Whether you are a first-timer or a seasoned skater, ladies’ nights at GBASO is a welcoming space for all.

GBASO provides a safe environment for area youth to expand their action sports progression while sponsoring a culture of education and mentorship. Their facility includes an indoor action sports complex for skateboarding, scootering, BMX, and in-line skating.

GBASO is located at 2351 Holmgren Way in Ashwaubenon.

For more information, head to gbaso.org.