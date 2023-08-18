(WFRV) – The Cannery is welcoming the public to explore the menu at their test kitchen concept restaurant.

The training ground features several businesses operating out of one kitchen. Graduating from the program means moving on to their own locations throughout the community, whether a traditional brick-and-mortar spot or a roving food truck.

The public is invited to support these unique restaurants for breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

By offering a low-cost, hands-on experience, the incubator model enables these enterprising individuals to hit the ground running, supported by mentors and equipped with the skills needed for long-term success.

In this segment, we dig into the dessert menu, featuring cheesecake from Five Thumbs Up. They even offer flights of their most popular flavors. Learn more and place a special order at https://www.facebook.com/fivethumbsupdesserts

To explore the menus at The Cannery check out https://www.thecannerygb.com/