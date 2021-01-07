Chef Jeff: Garlic and Cheddar Grits recipe

Chef Jeff’s Garlic Cheddar Grits

Yield:  8 – ½ Cup Servings

Milk                                                                      2 Cups

Water                                                                    2 Cups

Garlic, minced                                                      2 Tablespoons

Chicken Base                                                        1 Tablespoon

Black pepper, ground                                            ½ teaspoon

Corn Grits                                                             1 Cup

Cheddar cheese, shredded                                     8 ounces

  1. In a medium sauce pan, bring the milk, water, garlic, chicken base and pepper to boil.
  • Reduce the heat and stir in the corn grits. 
  • Cover and cook for approximately 25 minutes, stirring occasionally to prevent sticking and lumping.
  •  Remove the grits from the heat and stir in the Cheddar cheese.
  • Serve as a side dish with a suitable entrée like chicken or pork.

