Chef Jeff: Garlic and Cheddar Grits recipe

(WFRV) –
Chef Jeff’s Garlic Cheddar Grits
Yield: 8 – ½ Cup Servings
Milk 2 Cups
Water 2 Cups
Garlic, minced 2 Tablespoons
Chicken Base 1 Tablespoon
Black pepper, ground ½ teaspoon
Corn Grits 1 Cup
Cheddar cheese, shredded 8 ounces
- In a medium sauce pan, bring the milk, water, garlic, chicken base and pepper to boil.
- Reduce the heat and stir in the corn grits.
- Cover and cook for approximately 25 minutes, stirring occasionally to prevent sticking and lumping.
- Remove the grits from the heat and stir in the Cheddar cheese.
- Serve as a side dish with a suitable entrée like chicken or pork.