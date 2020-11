(WFRV) – It’s time to go beyond the old and serve some fresh, smoked salmon dip all thanks to Chef Jeff from Fox Valley Tech.

Smoked Salmon Dip

8 oz. room temperature cream cheese, whipped with hand mixer

1 t. dill

1 t. black pepper

½ t. garlic powder

2 tales smoked salmon



*mix seasonings into whipped cream cheese with hand mixer

*chunk smoked salmon in with hands or fork

*stir together with spatula (not mixer)

*store in refrigerator

*ease closer to room temperature before serving