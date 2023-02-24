WFRV Local 5 - Green Bay, Appleton
Please enter a search term.
by: Devin Willems
Posted: Feb 24, 2023 / 03:23 PM CST
Updated: Feb 24, 2023 / 03:23 PM CST
(WFRV) – Chef Lori Fernandez joined Local 5 Live to talk about multiple recipes.
Below are the three recipes shared by Chef Lori Fernandez:
More information on Lori Fernandez can be found here.
If you have chronic aches and pains that are a result of exercising, consider taking advantage of Playmakar’s massive sale with deep discounts.
A high-quality lip balm can hydrate, soothe and protect your lips when cold weather sets in.
Casual but stylish winter outfits tend to be on the simple side, though that doesn’t mean they can’t be a little fancy.