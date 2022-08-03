(WFRV) – Cherry Fest is back in Jacksonport with activities for the whole family.

Beth Chafey-Hon visited Local 5 Live with details on this historical event and how your family can take part.

Details from jacksonporthistoricalsociety.org:

CHERRY FEST IS BACK!!!!

27th ANNUAL CHERRY FEST

AUGUST 6, 2022

9AM – 4PM: Bakery Booth featuring fresh baked cherry kolaches, cherry pie and ice cream and cherry sundaes. A variety of cherry jams, cherry pie filling and other cherry products for sale to benefit the JHS at a booth nearby.

9AM – 3PM: Cherry Fest Car Show – Tractors, trucks and cars on display at the Erskine Rest Area west of the Root Cellar.

9AM – 4PM: Juried Arts & Crafts Fair featuring talented artists and craftsmen from the Midwest. Many of your favorite artists from past years returning for this show as well as many amazing first timers.



Restored Erskine Root Cellar – The restored Root Cellar in the Erskine Rest Area will be open for self guided tour.

JHS Publications and Memorabilia – Books containing local history published by JHS and other memorabilia available for purchase near the jam booth by the upper pavilion.

10:00AM: Lunch Booth opens

10:00AM – 12:00PM: Music in the park.

12:00PM – 4:00PM: Music in the park.

Registration for the Penny Hunt for the younger set. (Time to be determined)

Penny Hunt for ages 3-5 and 6-8. (Time to be determined)

All musical performances take place in the Big Tent. Picnic table seating around the tent is available.