(WFRV) – They’ve performed everywhere from Chicago to Nashville and tomorrow you can see them live in Door County.

Megan and Matthew also known as Chicago Mule visited Local 5 Live with a closer look at how they take your favorite songs and create unique cover versions. They play everything from oldies, to classic rock, and current pop hits.

See them live tomorrow, November 19 at Door County Brewing Company from 2 – 5 pm.

For more on Chicago Mule, including booking info, visit chicagomule.com.