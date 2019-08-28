Chick-fil-A Grand Opening tomorrow Grand Chute – Campout Giveway starts tonight at 6pm

(WFRV) – Chick-fil-A is opening its first location in Northeast Wisconsin tomorrow morning and there’s a 12-hour campout that starts tonight at 6pm.

The first 100 people to show up have a chance to be entered into a drawing for a free year’s supply of Chick-fil-A meals: one a week for 52 weeks.

For details on the rules, check the official website here.

To help pass the time, there will be several activities, games, and contests planned.

The Chick-fil-A Grand Chute opens tomorrow morning at 6:30 am, but if you want to try to be one of the first 100 customers, line up tonight just before 6 pm.

Address is 3775 West College Avenue in Appleton.