Chick-fil-A Grand Opening tomorrow Grand Chute – Campout Giveway starts tonight at 6pm

Local 5 Live

by:

Posted: / Updated:

 (WFRV) – Chick-fil-A is opening its first location in Northeast Wisconsin tomorrow morning and there’s a 12-hour campout that starts tonight at 6pm.

The first 100 people to show up have a chance to be entered into a drawing for a free year’s supply of Chick-fil-A meals: one a week for 52 weeks.

For details on the rules, check the official website here.

To help pass the time, there will be several activities, games, and contests planned.

The Chick-fil-A Grand Chute opens tomorrow morning at 6:30 am, but if you want to try to be one of the first 100 customers, line up tonight just before 6 pm.

Address is 3775 West College Avenue in Appleton.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories