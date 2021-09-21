Childhood cancer awareness month with Prevea Health

(WFRV) – September is Childhood cancer awareness month and local kids can get care close to home at the only Children’s Hospital in town located in HSHS St. Vincent Hospital.

Prevea Pediatric Hematologist-Oncologist Dr. Cathy Long spoke with Local 5 Live with an overview of childhood cancers, how they differ from adult cancers, the connection between Prevea Health and HSHS St. Vincent Hospital, and the care available to families in need.

For more information, head to stvincentchildrenshospital.org.

