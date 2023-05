(WFRV)- The Carol and Bruce Bell Children’s Garden is complete. Opening day for the garden is Friday May 12th. Green Bay Botanical Garden is celebrating the opening with free admission on Friday and free admission for mothers on Sunday.

With the hot temps this week, you may want to cool off. The Green Bay Botanical Garden has you covered there too. With fun water attractions, you can enjoy the garden while enjoying the temps.

For more information head to GBBG.org/Bellchildrensgarden.