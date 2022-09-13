(WFRV) – You’ll feel like a living Alice in this tale told through lights.

Director Shirley Walczak and Huiyan Lui spoke to Local 5 Live with details on China Lights presents: An Adventure in Lantern Wonderland.

China Lights opens Friday and runs through October 30th, you can head down Tuesday – Sunday 5:30 – 10 pm. It’s at Boerner Botanical Gardens in Hales Corners. For more information including getting tickets, visit chinalights.org.

China Lights 2022

Adventure in Lantern Wonderland

September 16 – October 30, 2022

​Tuesday to Sunday

5:30 pm – 10:00 pm

Adventure in Lantern Wonderland will take you down the rabbit hole where you will be met by the Mad Hatter, the Caterpillar, the Cheshire Cat, and the Queen of Hearts. At the end of the adventure, you will be invited to a tea party for a photo opportunity with all the characters in this adventure.

The cultural elements are still a major component of China Lights 2022. As the ONLY returning display, our 200 feet long Chinese Dragon will once again take up the lawn at the back of the botanical garden to greet the visitors – and this is the very same dragon that’s been on display since 2016, the inaugural year of China Lights!

Due to popular demand, the interactive displays zone has been expanded this year to include a total of 12 light up installations that visitors can touch, sense, and play with.

Nightly Entertainment:

Live stage entertainment will be back at the shrub mall with some of our favorite acts such as face changing and foot juggling

Stage performance time is at 6:30 pm and 8:00 pm on every Sunday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. An extra show will be added at 9:00 pm on Fridays and Saturdays.