China Lights: Treasures of China runs through October 20th @ Boerner Botanical Gardens

(WFRV) – If you’ve never been to the Boerner Botanical Gardens in Hales Corners, now is the time to go.

There’s a special show called China Lights going on through October 20th. You can learn about Chinese Culture and history through these displays.

The China Lights: Treasures of China will have 95% new lantern displays featuring cultural gems. The handmade displays range from three-feet to three-stories.

There will be nightly entertainment, a marketplace, and food vendors.

It all takes place through October 20th (Tuesdays – Sundays, 5:30 – 10 pm)

For all of the details, head to chinalights.org.