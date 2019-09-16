China Lights: Treasures of China runs through October 20th @ Boerner Botanical Gardens

Local 5 Live

by:

Posted: / Updated:

 (WFRV) – If you’ve never been to the Boerner Botanical Gardens in Hales Corners, now is the time to go.

There’s a special show called China Lights going on through October 20th. You can learn about Chinese Culture and history through these displays.

The China Lights: Treasures of China will have 95% new lantern displays featuring cultural gems. The handmade displays range from three-feet to three-stories.

There will be nightly entertainment, a marketplace, and food vendors.

It all takes place through October 20th (Tuesdays – Sundays, 5:30 – 10 pm)

For all of the details, head to chinalights.org.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories