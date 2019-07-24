(WFRV) –

CHIPOTLE LIME GRILLED CAULIFLOWER STEAKS WITH GARLIC AVOCADO AIOLI

6 Servings

Ingredients:

• 2 large heads cauliflower

• 1/4 cup olive oil

• 2 limes, zested and juiced

• 2 cloves garlic, finely grated

• 1 tsp. honey

• 2 Tbsp. paprika

• 1 Tbsp. chipotle powder

• Salt, to taste

• 1 avocado

• 1/4 cup mayonnaise

• 1 clove garlic, finely grated

• Salt, to taste

• Fresh cilantro leaves, for garnish

• Lime wedges, for serving

Directions:

Remove the leaves on each cauliflower head and trim the stem end until you can set the cauliflower flat on the cutting board. Use a large, sharp knife to trim off the sides, then cut the cauliflower into 3 to 4 thick “steaks.” Reserve the florets.

Whisk the olive oil with the lime juice in a small bowl. Whisk in the grated garlic and honey. In a separate bowl, mix the lime zest, paprika, chipotle and salt.

Preheat grill to medium. Brush one side of each cauliflower steak with the olive oil mixture and sprinkle generously with the chipotle powder mixture. Place the seasoned side down on the hot grill. Brush the tops with the olive oil mixture and season with the chipotle mix.

Toss the reserved cauliflower florets in the olive oil mixture and the chipotle powder mixture. Transfer to a grill pan and place on the grill.

Cover the grill and cook for 5-6 minutes. Remove the lid and carefully flip the cauliflower. Cook covered for an additional 5 minutes or until desired doneness.

In a small bowl, mash the avocado until smooth. Fold in mayonnaise, garlic and salt until well combined. Set aside.

Remove cauliflower from the grill. Garnish with cilantro and serve immediately with garlic avocado aioli and lime wedges.

Per Serving: Calories 260, Total Fat 22g (Saturated 3g, Trans 0g), Cholesterol 5mg, Sodium 135mg, Total Carbohydrate 15g (Dietary Fiber 8g, Total Sugars 6g, Includes 1g Added Sugars), Protein 6g, Vitamin D 0%, Calcium 6%, Iron 10%, Potassium 15%