Chocolate Filled Snowballs Cookie Recipe from Lindy’s Gluten-Free Goodies

(WFRV) – Each week, we have been featuring a new holiday cookie recipe and today, Lindy Stein from Lindy’s Gluten-Free Goodies stopped in to show us how to make her one of her holiday favorites, “Chocolate Filled Snowballs”.

Follow Lindy’s Gluten-Free Goodies on Facebook for more tasty recipes and for details on her cookbooks.

Chocolate Filled Snowballs

1 cup (2 sticks) butter, no substitutes

½ cup granulated sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

2 cups GF all-purpose baking flour

½ teaspoon xanthan gum

1 cup chopped nuts

40 Hershey’s Kisses

Powdered sugar for rolling

Preheat oven to 375°. Line baking sheets with parchment paper.

In a large mixing bowl, cream together the butter and sugar. Add vanilla and mix well.

In a medium bowl, whisk together the flour and xanthan gum. Gradually add to the butter mixture. Mix in nuts. Dough will be stiff.

Roll into balls large enough to shape around an individual kiss. Place dough covered kiss on prepared baking sheet and bake for 11-13 minutes or until lightly browned.

Cool completely on wire rack.

Roll cookie in powdered sugar.

Yield: 3 – 3 ½ dozen

Recipe created by Lindy Stein 2013. Used by permission GlutenFreeByLindy.com