(WFRV)- Medicare open enrollment is here. Make sure you are getting the right coverage for you.

In this segment, Aaron Wallender from Northern Advantage Insurance discussed how to choose the right plan and common mistakes he sees people make with Medicare.

Northern Advantage Insurance is located at 108 Packerland Drive in Green Bay. Give them a call at (920) 888-1100.

For more information, head to northernadvantageaw.com.