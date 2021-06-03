Choose your path for the 2021 Pet Walk

(WFRV) – There’s no place like home for a shelter animal.

And this year you can help in the 2021 Pet Walk fundraiser with your choice of trails.

Lori from the Wisconsin Humane Society’s Green Bay Campus stopped by Local 5 Live with furry friend, Bolo.

This year, instead of all meeting at one park for Pet Walk, participants can choose between three popular Brown County Parks or trails to take part in their own walk on Sunday, June 6!

There’s still time to register. For details including registration, head to petwalkgb.com.