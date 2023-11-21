(WFRV)- Medicare open enrollment ends December 7th. Get all your Medicare options with Medicare Jeff.

In this segment, Jeff Balistriere (also known as Medicare Jeff) from United Advantage Group discusses how it is not too late to get the Medicare coverage you need.

Medicare Jeff will be inside the Shoreline Credit Union Branch at 4400 Calumet Avenue in Manitowoc on December 4th at 10 a.m. You can also give him a call at (920)-362-0885, and he will meet you at your home.

For more information, head to unitedadvantages.com.