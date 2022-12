(WFRV) – It’s a holiday concert like no other and it’s happening at the McDonald’s in Pulaski.

One of the youngest participants is 11-year-old Zander Raymakers and he helps Local 5 Live get in the spirit of the holidays with a listen to some of his music, plus details on his own polka band!

The concert traditionally takes place on Christmas Eve, but due to the weather, it is now happening on New Year’s Eve. The hours are still 8:30 am – 10:30 am.