1  of  5
Closings
Carney Nadeau Schools Marinette Co. Elderly Services New Beginnings Store and Work Training -Oconto North Central Area Schools-Hermansville MI Stephenson MI Area Schools

Christmas in the Air at EAA Airventure Museum

Local 5 Live

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WFRV) – Look to the skies for a Santa sighting at Christmas in the Air. The annual event at EAA Air Venture’s Museum is free for families to attend. 

It is happening December 7th from 10:00 am to 3:00 pm. 

See a full schedule of events at eaa.org

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories