Christmas in the Air at EAA Airventure Museum

(WFRV) – Look to the skies for a Santa sighting at Christmas in the Air. The annual event at EAA Air Venture’s Museum is free for families to attend.
It is happening December 7th from 10:00 am to 3:00 pm.
See a full schedule of events at eaa.org
