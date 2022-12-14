(WFRV) – A new addition to the Rahr-West Art Musuem makes it more accessible to all and there’s an event coming up that you won’t want to miss.

Local 5 Live visited the Rahr-West Art Museum in Manitowoc with more on the new addition of the elevator plus details on the ‘Christmas in the Mansion’ event.

Details from rahrwestartmuseum.org:

Christmas in the Mansion

900 Quay Street • Manitowoc, WI 54220

November 22, 2022-January 18, 2023

Christmas in the Mansion highlights the unique architectural style of the Victorian era. The historic Vilas-Rahr mansion is beautifully decorated for the holidays by a fantastic group of volunteers, each choosing their own theme.

Christmas is a season of song that wraps itself about you like a shawl, but it warms more than your body, it warms your heart and fills it too.