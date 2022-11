(WFRV) – Where will Santa be this weekend? Riding in the Howard-Suamico Christmas parade.

Jim Morrison visited Local 5 Live with details on dozens of other floats, Santa, plus the Bay Port Marching band.

The Howard-Suamico Christmas parade is Saturday, December 3 starting at 1 pm. It starts and ends at Bay View Middle School.

For details, head to hsoptimistclub.org.