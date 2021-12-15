‘Christmas with The Four Phantoms’ this week at The Grand in Oshkosh

(WFRV) – The Phantom of the Opera is a classic Broadway show and you can see the special show, “Christmas with The Four Phantoms” this month in Oshkosh.

Local 5 Live gets a special preview of the show with some of the cast members.

Christmas with The Four Phantoms runs December 16 – 18 at The Grand in Oshkosh. For tickets, head to thegrandoshkosh.org.





It’s The Most Wonderful Time Of The Year to join The Four Phantoms for a joyous holiday celebration, “Phantoms’ style.” This special holiday show features the iconic music of Broadway, including The Phantom of the Opera.

The Four Phantoms features an extraordinary quartet of performers including Brent Barrett, John Cudia, Franc D’Ambrosio, and Ciarán Sheehan, under the music supervision of two-time Grammy Award-winner David Caddick and music direction of Ryan Shirar. The Four Phantoms will be joined by returning special guest Kaley Ann Voorhees, the youngest actress to play the role of Christine Daaé in The Phantom of the Opera on Broadway.

