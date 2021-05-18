Cinder’s Charcoal Grill celebrates 40 years of serving the Fox Cities

(WFRV) – Cinder’s Charcoal Grill is celebrating a milestone, 40 years of serving fresh food to the Fox Cities.
They are known for their steak sandwich, fish fry, and salads bursting with toppings.
The family-owned restaurant is passionate about giving back to the community, especially veterans. Veterans receive 50% off their meal the first Monday of every month.
Dig in at two locations:
221 S. Kensington Drive, Appleton, WI 54915
Phone: (920) 739-5969
2369 W. Wisconsin Ave, Appleton, WI 54914
Phone: (920) 738-0116
Check out the menu at cinderscharcoalgrill.com
There’s also a Cinder’s Charcoal Grill in Oshkosh, owned by another family member. Find that location at 1002 N Main Street.