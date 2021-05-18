Cinder’s Charcoal Grill celebrates 40 years of serving the Fox Cities

(WFRV) – Cinder’s Charcoal Grill is celebrating a milestone, 40 years of serving fresh food to the Fox Cities.

They are known for their steak sandwich, fish fry, and salads bursting with toppings.

The family-owned restaurant is passionate about giving back to the community, especially veterans. Veterans receive 50% off their meal the first Monday of every month.



Dig in at two locations:



221 S. Kensington Drive, Appleton, WI 54915

Phone: (920) 739-5969



2369 W. Wisconsin Ave, Appleton, WI 54914

Phone: (920) 738-0116



Check out the menu at cinderscharcoalgrill.com



There’s also a Cinder’s Charcoal Grill in Oshkosh, owned by another family member. Find that location at 1002 N Main Street.