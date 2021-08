(WFRV) – You can smell it before you see it – the delicious goodness of charcoal grilled food, all year round.

Local 5 Live stopped by Cinder’s Charcoal Grill who is celebrating 40 years of being a popular spot of the public. One look at the food and you’ll see why.

You can find Cinder’s at 2369 W. Wisconsin Ave and 221 S. Kensington Dr. both in Appleton and on Main Street in Oshkosh.

Get more information at cinderscharcoalgrill.com and for the latest menu options follow them on Facebook.