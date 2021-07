(WFRV) – They’re known for their Steak Sandwich and comfort food like Bar-b-que but you can also dine on the lighter side at Cinder’s Charcoal Grill.

Kelly and Libby visited Local 5 Live with a closer look at the menu.

You can find Cinder’s Charcoal and Grill in a few different spots:

221 S. Kensington Drive, Appleton

2369 W. Wisconsin Avenue, Grand Chute

1002 Main Street, Oshkosh

Find them online at cinderscharcoalgrill.com and follow them on Facebook for the latest specials.