(WFRV) – The Civic Symphony of Green Bay will create a Festival di Musica Italiana during their February concert. This concert will feature collaborations with NEWDO on Respighi’s “Ancient Airs and Dances” suite no. 2 and the SNC Chamber Choir on Un di felice and Brindisi from Verdi’s “La Traviata”.

Performance date is February 15 at 7 pm at the Meyer Theatre, 117 S. Washington St. in Green Bay.

Pre-concert dinner starts at 5:15 pm at Angelina Restaurant.

For tickets, head to gbcivic.org.