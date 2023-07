(WFRV)- The Oshkosh Jazz Festival returns on August 26th with Grammy Award winner Take 6.

This one-day festival will get your hips swinging and your toes tapping with Jazz musicians from throughout the country.

Claude McKnight stopped for an interview with Local 5 Live to talk about how Take 6 got started and what this festival means to them.

The Oshkosh Jazz Festival will be at the 400 Block of Main Street.

For more information head to oshkoshjazz.com.