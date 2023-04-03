(WFRV) – If you’ve perfected your ax throwing at a local indoor business, why not take your skills outside. The Salvation Army of Greater Green Bay is hosting the annual Clays for a Cause event on May 5th at Woodfire Lodge in Brillion. Enjoy a day of sporting clays, ax throwing, archery, good food and camaraderie. The cost is $175 per person or $700 for a group of four. Register by April 21st by clicking here. Scholarships are available.

There are also may opportunities to volunteer with the Salvation Army’s upcoming events. the Letter Carriers’ Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive is returning and are in need of volunteers on May 13th to pick up and unload food alongside local USPS workers. They also need volunteers May 16th, 17th, 22nd, 23rd, and 24th to help sort our food at the former Salvation Army thrift store on West Mason Street. This food donation is instrumental in helping keep our pantry full and providing for families in the community each day.

Other volunteer opportunities include the 2nd annual Donut 5K with setup, tear down and monitoring the route, and at water and donut stations.

Head to sagreenbay.org and click on the heart to volunteer.