Clean cocktail recipes from Author Beth Ritter Nydick

(WFRV) – Healthy cocktail recipes courtesy of author Beth Ritter Nydick.

(Cold Fashioned) Spiced Coffee Old Fashioned

Serves: 1

Recommended Barware: Rocks



2 ounces bourbon

2 ounces cold brew coffee

½ ounces cinnamon syrup

1 orange slice

In a cocktail glass muddle orange, pour in the rest of the ingredients and add ice. Stir gently to chill ingredients, pour into ice filled rocks glass. Garnish with an orange slice and top with a coffee bean.

The Spiced SuBourbon

Serves 1

Recommended Barware: Martini glass

1⁄4 cup freshly squeezed clementine juice 1 ounce bourbon

2 to 3 whole cloves

Ice

Garnish: Whole clove and clementine peel (optional)





Combine the clementine juice, bourbon, and all but 1 of the cloves in a cocktail shaker. Add the ice and shake for 10 seconds.

Strain the contents of the shaker into a martini glass. Garnish with the remaining whole clove and the clementine peel, if using, and serve.

Get more great recipes in Beth’s book, ‘Clean Cocktails: Righteous Recipes for the Modern Mixologist’ available on Amazon.