Clean cocktail recipes from Author Beth Ritter Nydick

Local 5 Live

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WFRV) – Healthy cocktail recipes courtesy of author Beth Ritter Nydick.

(Cold Fashioned) Spiced Coffee Old Fashioned
Serves: 1
Recommended Barware: Rocks

  • 2 ounces bourbon
  • 2 ounces cold brew coffee
  • ½ ounces cinnamon syrup
  • 1 orange slice 
  1. In a cocktail glass muddle orange, pour in the rest of the ingredients and add ice.
  2. Stir gently to chill ingredients, pour into ice filled rocks glass.
  3. Garnish with an orange slice and top with a coffee bean.

The Spiced SuBourbon 

Serves 1

Recommended Barware: Martini glass

  • 1⁄4 cup freshly squeezed clementine juice 1 ounce bourbon
  • 2 to 3 whole cloves
  • Ice
  • Garnish: Whole clove and clementine peel (optional)

Combine the clementine juice, bourbon, and all but 1 of the cloves in a cocktail shaker. Add the ice and shake for 10 seconds.
Strain the contents of the shaker into a martini glass. Garnish with the remaining whole clove and the clementine peel, if using, and serve.

Get more great recipes in Beth’s book, ‘Clean Cocktails: Righteous Recipes for the Modern Mixologist’ available on Amazon.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Sports Xtra: Denmark football coach Tom Neuman interview

Xceptional Athlete: Freedom senior golfer Callie Berg

NLDS GAME 2: Brewers / Braves - Kyle Wrap

High School Sports Xtra: Luxemburg-Casco & Denmark set up NEC title showdown; 8-man highlights

Spirit Squad of the Week: Fond du Lac's Military Homecoming

Team of the Week: De Pere