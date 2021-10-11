Clean cocktail recipes from Author Beth Ritter Nydick

(WFRV) – Healthy cocktail recipes courtesy of author Beth Ritter Nydick.
(Cold Fashioned) Spiced Coffee Old Fashioned
Serves: 1
Recommended Barware: Rocks
- 2 ounces bourbon
- 2 ounces cold brew coffee
- ½ ounces cinnamon syrup
- 1 orange slice
- In a cocktail glass muddle orange, pour in the rest of the ingredients and add ice.
- Stir gently to chill ingredients, pour into ice filled rocks glass.
- Garnish with an orange slice and top with a coffee bean.
The Spiced SuBourbon
Serves 1
Recommended Barware: Martini glass
- 1⁄4 cup freshly squeezed clementine juice 1 ounce bourbon
- 2 to 3 whole cloves
- Ice
- Garnish: Whole clove and clementine peel (optional)
Combine the clementine juice, bourbon, and all but 1 of the cloves in a cocktail shaker. Add the ice and shake for 10 seconds.
Strain the contents of the shaker into a martini glass. Garnish with the remaining whole clove and the clementine peel, if using, and serve.
Get more great recipes in Beth’s book, ‘Clean Cocktails: Righteous Recipes for the Modern Mixologist’ available on Amazon.