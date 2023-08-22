(WFRV) – After dropping off their son at college last week, our life coaches Kerry Geocaris and Brad Bordini talked with us about the emotions these milestones bring for parents. They say it’s normal to experience grief during times like this and offer these tips: recognize your emotional needs versus the child’s, practice setting boundaries for yourself, trust in the values you’ve instilled in them, and nurture your own passions to fill the void. Find out more on their Simply Kerry website.