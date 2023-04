OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – From grappa to a gimlet, what would your favorite drink look like danced on stage? That is the concept behind a fun show at The Grand Oshkosh tomorrow night at 7:30 p.m.

“Cocktail Hour: The Show” features your favorite drinks and sets them to dance. You can also enjoy a beverage as you watch the show.

For tickets, head to thegrandoshkosh.org.