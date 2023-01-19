(WFRV) – A new brewery in Ledgeview is nearing opening day.

The owners were inspired by their love of nature, and butterflies when crafting the building and brand.

In addition to a taproom, you will find several “cocoons” on the property for smaller gatherings.

Although it isn’t quite open yet, you’ll have plenty to look forward to including, food, hanging out with some great people, and of course – beer!

Cocoon Brewing will be located at 2233 Kaftan Way, De Pere.

Follow along on their progress at https://cocoonbrewing.com/ or on Facebook.