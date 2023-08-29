(WFRV)- Are you tired of the same coffee every morning?

Stop by Dauntless Soul Brew Co. and taste something new. Enjoy candy-flavored coffee that tastes great. If you don’t like coffee, they have flavorful energy drinks for you to enjoy.

Dauntless Soul Brew Co. often sells sweets from K&B treats. You will find amazing dessert options like cookies, cake sandwiches, and more.

Dauntless Soul Brew Co. is located at 130 East Main Street in Omro.

For more information, head to Facebook and search for Dauntless Soul Brew Co. and K&B treats.