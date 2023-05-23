(WFRV)- The Frappé Spot just opened its doors in Green Bay. This business has lots of great food choices along with some amazing drink combinations.

From mini pancakes to crapes, they have your breakfast ready for you. They also have amazing drink combinations ranging from Mango Tropical Frappes to NY Style Cheesecake Frappes.

Long story short, if you are hungry or thirsty, The Frappé Spot has you covered at 1910 University Ave here in Green Bay.

For more information head to the Facebook page at The Frappé Spot.