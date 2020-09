(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Coastal Food Trail highlights a number of award-winning food producers in and near Manitowoc County.

Jay Stoeger with Cold Country Vines a& Wines stopped by Local 5 Live with a sample of what they have to offer.

County Country Vines & Wines is located at E3207 Nuclear Road in Kewaunee. Find them online at coldcountrywines.com.

For a full look at all the stops on the trail, head to wisconsincoastalfoodtrail.com.