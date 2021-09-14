Coldwell Banker and Misfit Mutts Dog Rescue ‘Homes for Dogs Project’ next weekend in Green Bay

(WFRV) – When it comes to finding homes for pets, turn to the expert in finding them for people.

The Coldwell Banker Team and Cindy Loritz – they have a fun event this weekend and Cindy stopped by Local 5 Live along with Lindsey from Misfit Mutts and Spirit!

The Coldwell Banker Homes for Dogs event is Saturday, September 25 from 10 am – 3 pm at Misfit Mutts, 991 N. Military Avenue in Green Bay.

For more information, head to misfitmuttsdogrescue.com.

Homes for Dog Project