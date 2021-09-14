Coldwell Banker and Misfit Mutts Dog Rescue ‘Homes for Dogs Project’ next weekend in Green Bay

(WFRV) – When it comes to finding homes for pets, turn to the expert in finding them for people.
The Coldwell Banker Team and Cindy Loritz – they have a fun event this weekend and Cindy stopped by Local 5 Live along with Lindsey from Misfit Mutts and Spirit!
The Coldwell Banker Homes for Dogs event is Saturday, September 25 from 10 am – 3 pm at Misfit Mutts, 991 N. Military Avenue in Green Bay.
For more information, head to misfitmuttsdogrescue.com.
Homes for Dog Project
- For over 50 years, we’ve helped countless families, couples, and individuals find homes… and now, we are directing the same focus to helping our lovable furry friends. On Saturday, September 25th, Coldwell Banker Real Estate Group agents will be on a mission to pair adoptable pets with new families and new homes, through the Coldwell Banker Homes For Dogs Project. After all, pets need homes, too.
- Join us to meet adoptable pets. Visitors will be able to meet any of the available pets and submit an application to welcome them into their loving homes. We will also have food trucks, games, and prizes to give away!