(WFRV) – It’s a way for kids to learn about helping others while raising money to help local families fight cancer.

Cole Stoffel and his mom Julie visited Local 5 Live with details on this weekend’s Cole’s Crusade Kids Obstacle Run and how you can have fun and help a great cause.

Cole’s Crusade Kids Obstacle Run is Sunday, June 5 at 10 am at Memorial Park in Appleton.

For more information and to register, head to colescrusadewi.org or visit them on Facebook.

Cole’s Crusade’s mission is to help children and families in their home community of Wisconsin who have had or has a critical illness and to teach youth how to help others in the State of Wisconsin.

Your donations go directly to families who deserve to see their children become crusaders of their own illness, researchers fighting to find a cure to pediatric illnesses, and to other nonprofits who further support our mission.