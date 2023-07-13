(WFRV) – Head Gnome Pat Fuge joined Local 5 Live to talk about the Gnomes Games Library at the Kewaunee County Fair.

Pat says there will be plenty of games that Gnome Games plans to bring with them to the fair.

The Gnome Games Library will be set up in one of the fair’s show barns from 10 in the morning until 6 at night.

The following weekend, July 21-23, Gnome Games will be at the Kitsune Kon inside the KI Convention Center in Green Bay.

All anime fans attending the event will be able to participate in their favorite tabletop anime games.

Pat also showed off games like Monopoly Scrabble, a way to play a new game that uses all the best parts of two classic games.

For more information on upcoming events or new games to play, stop in at one of the Gnome Games stores in Green Bay and Appleton, or check the Gnome Games website.